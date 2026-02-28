Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCKT. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 6,771,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,329. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $542.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,643.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,268.95. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398 in the last 90 days. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $10 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling significant upside vs. the current price and likely attracting buy-side interest. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $10 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling significant upside vs. the current price and likely attracting buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded RCKT to “Strong-Buy” and published a less-negative FY2026 EPS forecast (?$1.81 vs. the analyst consensus of ?$2.83), which reduces the expected magnitude of future losses and supports a bullish re-rating. Article Title

Lifesci Capital upgraded RCKT to “Strong-Buy” and published a less-negative FY2026 EPS forecast (?$1.81 vs. the analyst consensus of ?$2.83), which reduces the expected magnitude of future losses and supports a bullish re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Rocket reported EPS of (?$0.38), beating consensus (?$0.42). Management also provided pipeline updates, which investors typically view positively for biotech revaluation. View Press Release

Q4 results: Rocket reported EPS of (?$0.38), beating consensus (?$0.42). Management also provided pipeline updates, which investors typically view positively for biotech revaluation. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets report that the street’s average recommendation remains a “Hold,” reflecting mixed analyst views despite recent upgrades—this can temper upside momentum. Article Title

Some outlets report that the street’s average recommendation remains a “Hold,” reflecting mixed analyst views despite recent upgrades—this can temper upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street Zen adjusted its rating to “Hold”—an incremental, neutral signal that may offset part of the bullish analyst headlines. Article Title

Wall Street Zen adjusted its rating to “Hold”—an incremental, neutral signal that may offset part of the bullish analyst headlines. Negative Sentiment: Despite recent upgrades and a quarterly beat, the analyst consensus still expects a full-year FY2026 loss (??$2.83), underscoring ongoing unprofitability and execution risk for a clinical-stage biotech. Article Title

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.