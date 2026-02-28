Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCKT. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,643.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,268.95. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398 in the last 90 days. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $10 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling significant upside vs. the current price and likely attracting buy-side interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded RCKT to “Strong-Buy” and published a less-negative FY2026 EPS forecast (?$1.81 vs. the analyst consensus of ?$2.83), which reduces the expected magnitude of future losses and supports a bullish re-rating. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Rocket reported EPS of (?$0.38), beating consensus (?$0.42). Management also provided pipeline updates, which investors typically view positively for biotech revaluation. View Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets report that the street’s average recommendation remains a “Hold,” reflecting mixed analyst views despite recent upgrades—this can temper upside momentum. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street Zen adjusted its rating to “Hold”—an incremental, neutral signal that may offset part of the bullish analyst headlines. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Despite recent upgrades and a quarterly beat, the analyst consensus still expects a full-year FY2026 loss (??$2.83), underscoring ongoing unprofitability and execution risk for a clinical-stage biotech. Article Title
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.
The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.
