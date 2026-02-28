Reviewing Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Evolv Technologies and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 1 1 3 1 2.67 Accenture 0 11 16 0 2.59

Profitability

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 72.17%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $296.42, suggesting a potential upside of 42.27%. Given Evolv Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Accenture.

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -43.76% -55.11% -21.55% Accenture 10.76% 26.65% 13.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Accenture”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $103.86 million 8.91 -$54.02 million ($0.37) -14.32 Accenture $69.67 billion 1.84 $7.68 billion $12.10 17.22

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

