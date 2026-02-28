NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key takeaways from NCR Atleos’ conference call:
- Brink’s announced a proposed $6.6 billion acquisition of NCR Atleos consisting of $30 cash plus 0.1574 Brink’s shares per Atleos share, with an expected close in Q1 2027 and a roughly 12-month timeline to completion.
- The companies expect the combined business to generate about $10 billion of revenue and ~$2 billion of Adjusted EBITDA (near 20% margins), with the purchase at ~7x 2026 EBITDA falling below 6x after an expected $200 million annual run-rate of cost synergies and projected >35% EPS accretion in year one and ~ $1 billion annual free cash flow.
- Management says the deal is strategically complementary — NCR Atleos brings ~600,000 ATMs, software and ATM-as-a-Service scale that should deepen Brink’s ATM managed services (AMS) and Digital Retail Solutions (DRS) offerings and enable cross-selling, route densification and cost optimization.
- The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals and integration execution risks (potential distraction), will be funded with cash and a committed bridge facility, and Brink’s plans to reach net leverage of 2–3x EBITDA by end of 2027 while managing the integration.
NCR Atleos Stock Up 5.6%
Shares of NCR Atleos stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $44.20. 8,182,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,516. NCR Atleos has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,429 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NCR Atleos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,597,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about NCR Atleos
Here are the key news stories impacting NCR Atleos this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brink’s agreed to acquire NCR Atleos in a cash?and?stock transaction valued at about $6.6 billion, adding 78,000 ATMs and significantly expanding Brink’s scale — a clear strategic exit and premium for NATL shareholders. Brinks to acquire NCR Atleos for $6.6 billion
- Positive Sentiment: NCR Atleos reported Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $1.49 vs. $1.22 consensus) and highlighted strong cash generation and adjusted free cash flow, supporting valuation and deal leverage arguments. NATL Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst guidance shows upside: Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating but raised its price target to $50.40, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson also reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $50 price target (cut from $60) — still above the current price but reflecting some analyst conservatism on deal or integration risk. Benzinga / Finviz
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and coverage pieces (surveys / snapshots) are helping liquidity and attention around the name, but they are informational rather than catalytic. Head to Head Survey
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms (Monteverde & Associates, Ademi LLP, Halper Sadeh) have announced investigations into whether NATL shareholders are receiving a fair price in the Brink’s transaction; litigation risk could delay closing, increase costs or pressure deal terms. PR Newswire – Monteverde PR Newswire – Ademi BusinessWire – Halper Sadeh
About NCR Atleos
NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.
Further Reading
