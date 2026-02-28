NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brink’s announced a proposed $6.6 billion acquisition of NCR Atleos consisting of $30 cash plus 0.1574 Brink’s shares per Atleos share, with an expected close in Q1 2027 and a roughly 12-month timeline to completion.

Shares of NCR Atleos stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $44.20. 8,182,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,516. NCR Atleos has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,429 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NCR Atleos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,597,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

