Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $385.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.91 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from Standard Motor Products’ conference call:

Company delivered strong top-line and margin performance, with consolidated Q4 sales up 12.2% and full-year sales up 22.4% (organic growth ~4% excluding Nissens), and adjusted EBITDA expanding to 9.7% of net sales in Q4.

The Nissens acquisition is performing well—contributing $64M in Q4 and $305M for the year—with mid-single-digit local-currency growth and management expecting cross-selling and cost synergies (targeting a $8M–$12M run rate by end-2026, and saying they're ahead of plan).

Management disclosed a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting at Nissens related to IT controls; remediation (technical fixes and compensating controls) is underway, and auditors found no financial misstatements.

Operating cash flow fell to $57.4M (down $19.3M) due to inventory build and tariff-driven cost increases, leaving net debt at $546.7M with leverage of 2.7x (management targets 2.0x by end-2026); 2026 guidance is modest (low- to mid-single-digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%–12%), highlighting continued near-term execution and tariff risks.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.67. 249,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,283. The company has a market cap of $872.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $345,624.93. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,548.09. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $108,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

