Insider Selling: Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Sells $166,205.44 in Stock

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director David Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.77. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $185.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Argus raised their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,452,000 after purchasing an additional 372,829 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 10,472.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Sanmina by 1.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 175,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,515,000 after buying an additional 213,025 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

