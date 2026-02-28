BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $129.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.3333.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,282.36. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $638,448. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.32. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.10%.The company had revenue of $589.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.