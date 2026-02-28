Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Drops By 64.9%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,644 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the January 29th total of 18,943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Rebel Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
About American Rebel
