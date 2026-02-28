Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Drops By 64.9%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,644 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the January 29th total of 18,943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Rebel Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online.

