Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,087 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the January 29th total of 16,378 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $0.28 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company focused on developing self-driving systems for the transportation industry. Founded in 2017 by Chris Urmson, Sterling Anderson and Drew Bagnell, Aurora builds software, hardware and sensor integrations designed to enable commercial vehicles and passenger cars to operate autonomously. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company aims to advance road safety and efficiency through its proprietary autonomy platform.

The core offering from Aurora is the Aurora Driver, a modular autonomous driving system that combines lidar, radar, cameras and computing hardware with machine learning software.

