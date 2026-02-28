Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,930 American Tower Corporation $AMT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 137.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.4% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 103.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:AMT opened at $191.72 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 126.16%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

