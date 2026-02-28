Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) Decreases By 67.0%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,230 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 29th total of 61,344 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDRX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BDRX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.
