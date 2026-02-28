American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 722.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $256,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,557,000 after acquiring an additional 432,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,689 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $124.50 to $117.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3%

AEP stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $134.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.