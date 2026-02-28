NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Cut by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,964 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 10.2% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $155,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.86.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

