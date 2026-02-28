RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 3.3%

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. 4,222,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 400.75 and a beta of 1.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.95 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

More RLJ Lodging Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting RLJ Lodging Trust this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.