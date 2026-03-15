Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 128,932 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 12th total of 101,545 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 122,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Standard Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

About Standard Bank Group

OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Bank Group Limited is a South African financial services conglomerate headquartered in Johannesburg, offering a comprehensive range of banking and related services. Established in 1862, the group has grown to become one of Africa’s largest banks, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. Its core activities encompass personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, and insurance.

Within its personal and business banking division, Standard Bank provides transactional accounts, savings and deposits, mortgage lending, vehicle and asset finance, as well as payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

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