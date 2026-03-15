Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 855,885 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 12th total of 653,254 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.4 days.

Siemens Energy Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $163.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.02. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $200.88.

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About Siemens Energy

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Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. Established in 2020 as a spin-off from Siemens AG’s Energy Management and Power and Gas divisions, the company develops and delivers equipment, solutions and services across the energy value chain. Its portfolio encompasses products for power generation, transmission and storage, serving utilities, independent power producers and industrial customers.

The company’s main business activities include the design and manufacture of gas and steam turbines, generators and compressors for conventional power plants, as well as high-voltage transformers, switchgear and grid stabilization equipment for power transmission networks.

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