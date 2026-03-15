State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,192 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the February 12th total of 12,698 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. State Bank of India has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $140.06.

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About State Bank of India

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State Bank of India (OTCMKTS: SBKFF) is India’s largest public sector bank and one of the country’s oldest financial institutions. Tracing its roots to the early 19th century as the Bank of Calcutta, it was reorganized as the Imperial Bank of India in 1921 and later nationalized and renamed in 1955 by the Government of India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the bank serves as the flagship entity of the State Bank Group, which includes several regional and associate banks consolidated under its umbrella.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services that span retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.

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