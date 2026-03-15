SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) vs. Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Financial Analysis

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC – Get Free Report) and Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunocoCorp and Hypha Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunocoCorp 1 0 2 1 2.75 Hypha Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

SunocoCorp currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given SunocoCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SunocoCorp is more favorable than Hypha Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A Hypha Labs N/A N/A -35.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunocoCorp and Hypha Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SunocoCorp and Hypha Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hypha Labs $2.70 million 1.17 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

Hypha Labs has higher revenue and earnings than SunocoCorp.

Summary

SunocoCorp beats Hypha Labs on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunocoCorp

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Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

About Hypha Labs

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Hypha Labs, Inc., cultivates, produces, and sells psychedelic and functional mushroom in the United States. It has developed technology that quickly cultivates the mycelium root structures of psilocybin mushrooms and other functional mushroom's mycelium into a natural product. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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