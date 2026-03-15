Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Brean Capital cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

About Glacier Bancorp

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Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

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