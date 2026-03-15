Brokerages Set Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Target Price at $53.33

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

In other Proto Labs news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,560. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.7%

PRLB opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $68.91.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.07 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.98%.Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

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Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

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