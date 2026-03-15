622,000 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Purchased by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 622,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,800,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Rocket Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,236.60. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,347,428 shares of company stock worth $280,080,579. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

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Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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