Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 104,471 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $63,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 22,450.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 197,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.7%

TM stock opened at $210.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $248.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.01.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $76.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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