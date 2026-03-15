Clear Street Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,246,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,264,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Joby Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,189 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after buying an additional 1,223,412 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,471,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,017,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 659,980 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,735. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,711.68. This represents a 15.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,509 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,334. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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