ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 370,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after buying an additional 109,135 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,824 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,506,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $237,049,000 after purchasing an additional 108,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $113.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

