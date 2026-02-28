1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Earnings Results

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%.

Here are the key takeaways from 1stdibs.com's conference call:

Adjusted EBITDA-positive milestone: Management reported the first quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability as a public company (Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $1.3M, 6% margin), citing ~18% lower operating expenses and a >30% reduction in headcount from peak as drivers of margin expansion.

Management reported the first quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability as a public company (Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $1.3M, 6% margin), citing ~18% lower operating expenses and a >30% reduction in headcount from peak as drivers of margin expansion. Near-term GMV moderation and Q1 guidance — Q4 GMV was $90.2M (down 5% YoY) after a deliberate pullback in performance marketing; Q1 GMV is guided to $86.5M–$91.5M (down 9%–3%), with order volumes down ~9% as the company prioritizes unit economics over short-term volume.

— Q4 GMV was $90.2M (down 5% YoY) after a deliberate pullback in performance marketing; Q1 GMV is guided to $86.5M–$91.5M (down 9%–3%), with order volumes down ~9% as the company prioritizes unit economics over short-term volume. Growth roadmap centered on AI and platform improvements — 2026 initiatives include AI-powered semantic/image search and personalization, expanded sponsored listings and ad opportunities, price-parity enforcement using LLMs, shipping simplification to all-in pricing, and AI tooling for uploads and service to drive discovery, conversion, and higher take rates.

— 2026 initiatives include AI-powered semantic/image search and personalization, expanded sponsored listings and ad opportunities, price-parity enforcement using LLMs, shipping simplification to all-in pricing, and AI tooling for uploads and service to drive discovery, conversion, and higher take rates. Strong balance sheet and capital returns — cash and short-term investments of ~$95M, ongoing share repurchases ($1.6M repurchased in the quarter, $10.4M remaining) and a public target of positive free cash flow for 2026 underpin management’s plan to sustain profitable growth (company-forward guidance subject to macro risks).

DIBS stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. 1stdibs.com has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of 1stdibs.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered 1stdibs.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.com has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 27,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $161,313.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 266,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,634.60. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $436,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,976,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,644.56. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,569 shares of company stock valued at $664,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 1stdibs.com by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 43.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.com by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.com

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

