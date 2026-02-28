Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on March 31st

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $21.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $677.00. 521,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $656.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $710.97.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

