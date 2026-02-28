Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $725.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $675.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.07.

Intuit stock opened at $409.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

