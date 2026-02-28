Globe Life (NYSE:GL) EVP Robert Edward Hensley Sells 712 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Edward Hensley sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $101,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,422.20. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:GL opened at $145.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $152.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $138.73.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.33 (22.2% increase) and announced two new board members — supports income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo published a positive price-forecast note on Globe Life, which can attract buyers and lend near-term support to the share price. Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price
- Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life Field booked for an Eagles concert, which forced a local high school to reschedule prom — shows strong event demand and venue utilization but has minimal direct impact on insurance operations. Eagles concert at Globe Life Field moves Texas high school’s prom night date How an Eagles concert at Globe Life Field bumped a North Texas high school prom
- Neutral Sentiment: GL was included in a Zacks piece highlighting high-ROE stocks as resilient plays; such coverage may raise investor interest but is not a company-specific catalyst. Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE as Markets Dance Whimsically to the AI Tune
- Negative Sentiment: CEO James Matthew Darden sold 9,527 shares (~15% reduction in his reported ownership), a sizable insider sale that can spook some investors. SEC Form 4 – Darden sale
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert Edward Hensley sold 712 shares (~7.7% reduction in his holding), another insider sale that adds to selling pressure signals. SEC Form 4 – Hensley sale
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks flagged Globe Life’s rising allocation to alternative assets as increasing volatility, capital strain and liquidity risk — a potential medium-term headwind for valuation if realized. Globe Life’s Growing Alternative Asset Bets Raise Volatility, Capital Strain and Liquidity Risk
Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.
The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.
