CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Director Diane Leopold Purchases 2,000 Shares

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) Director Diane Leopold bought 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.70 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $212,382.30. This trade represents a 260.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMS stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $316,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after buying an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in CMS Energy by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,779 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,983,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy by 1,048.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,743 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

