Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 4,790 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 5.2%

C stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Article Title

BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Positive Sentiment: Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Article Title

Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Positive Sentiment: Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Article Title

Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Neutral Sentiment: Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Article Title

Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Article Title

Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross?border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk?off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Article Title

Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross?border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk?off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals that can weigh on sentiment: Q4 showed an EPS beat but revenue missed estimates (reported Jan. 14), and today’s elevated volume suggests profit?taking or institutional rebalancing; that combination often triggers sharper intraday declines. (See company Q4 results and trading stats.)

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.