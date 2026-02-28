Trivium Point Advisory LLC Acquires 67,293 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 182.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,293 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 29.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pfizer Stock Performance
NYSE:PFE opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 126.47%.
Pfizer News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer launched a Phase 2 study of an mRNA influenza vaccine, advancing its mRNA platform into a large seasonal market — a successful program could drive multi-year upside and higher-margin sales. Pfizer Advances mRNA Flu Vaccine Pipeline With New Phase 2 Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer updated a Phase 1 study for a new obesity injectable — progress in obesity therapeutics targets a very large market and would materially diversify revenue if clinical development continues to advance. Pfizer Quietly Advances New Obesity Shot With Fresh Phase 1 Study Update
- Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s BRAFTOVI regimen for first?line treatment of BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), converting prior accelerated approval — this expands the label and reduces regulatory risk, supporting near?term oncology sales. Pfizer Secures Full FDA Approval for BRAFTOVI as First-Line Treatment in mCRC
- Positive Sentiment: Income-focused narratives are supporting demand: coverage and write-ups highlighting Pfizer’s attractive dividend (yield cited >6% by some outlets) are drawing investor interest into the stock as a yield play. Love Dividends? 1 Stock to Buy Now With a Yield Over 6%
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks moved Pfizer from “strong sell” to “hold,” which reduces immediate downside narrative but is not a strong buy signal. Zacks upgrade to Hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat EPS and revenue estimates, showing operating resilience despite slight year?over?year revenue decline — supports the stock’s valuation but doesn’t eliminate structural concerns.
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Underperform and $25 target, warning of a projected $15B–$20B structural revenue decline through 2030 — this report injects a bearish, long?term revenue risk narrative that can cap upside. RBC Initiates with $25 Target
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.