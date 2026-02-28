TIAA Trust National Association Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 286,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 751,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,458,000 after buying an additional 91,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 642,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.