Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $689.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $757.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $691.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

