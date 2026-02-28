Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Evercore decreased their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $1,240,436.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 165,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,541,108.17. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total transaction of $1,544,126.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,466,084.69. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 337,291 shares of company stock worth $48,909,907 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to jointly research, build, and commercialize tools to monitor and scale advanced AI systems — starting with large Japanese enterprises and expanding globally. The tie-up strengthens Datadog’s position in enterprise AI observability and could expand product demand in a key growth area. Article Title

Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to jointly research, build, and commercialize tools to monitor and scale advanced AI systems — starting with large Japanese enterprises and expanding globally. The tie-up strengthens Datadog’s position in enterprise AI observability and could expand product demand in a key growth area. Positive Sentiment: Datadog released its State of DevSecOps Report showing 87% of organizations run software with known exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that highlights rising demand for observability and security tools. That industry data supports Datadog’s addressable market for security and monitoring offerings. Article Title

Datadog released its State of DevSecOps Report showing 87% of organizations run software with known exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that highlights rising demand for observability and security tools. That industry data supports Datadog’s addressable market for security and monitoring offerings. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb 10) showed Datadog beat EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY26 and Q1 guidance — evidence of continued revenue growth and management confidence that underpins multi-year growth narratives. (Earnings/guidance details from recent filings and reports.)

Recent quarterly results (Feb 10) showed Datadog beat EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY26 and Q1 guidance — evidence of continued revenue growth and management confidence that underpins multi-year growth narratives. (Earnings/guidance details from recent filings and reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Datadog is drawing investor attention and search interest (Zacks/Yahoo coverage), which can increase volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Datadog is drawing investor attention and search interest (Zacks/Yahoo coverage), which can increase volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga and other outlets amplified the Sakana AI story; media coverage can boost short-term interest but also invites profit-taking. Article Title

Benzinga and other outlets amplified the Sakana AI story; media coverage can boost short-term interest but also invites profit-taking. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution.

Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage highlights recent share-price weakness and questions about valuation — the stock has fallen over recent weeks and some pieces frame DDOG as having high expectations relative to current price, which can pressure shares as investors re-price growth and multiples. Article Title

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 361.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.27. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

