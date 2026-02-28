Argus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Fidelity reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.