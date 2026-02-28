DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $68.00

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

DOCN stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 66.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

