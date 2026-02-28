Citigroup Cuts Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Price Target to $21.00

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $63.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTEV. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Claritev in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 price objective on Claritev and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Claritev in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.
Read Our Latest Report on CTEV
Claritev Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claritev
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Claritev in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claritev in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Claritev during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Claritev during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Claritev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Claritev Company Profile
Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Claritev
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Claritev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.