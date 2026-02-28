Xponance Inc. Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.86. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

