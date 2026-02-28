Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,026,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 934.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,667,000 after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

NYSE:VRT opened at $254.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $264.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

