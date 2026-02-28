US Bancorp DE Sells 3,109 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE RSG opened at $228.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.62.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

