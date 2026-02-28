US Bancorp DE Has $28.19 Million Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.73 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day moving average of $284.53.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.63.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

