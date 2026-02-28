US Bancorp DE Acquires 378,496 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 350.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,668,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $597,031,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,760.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,930,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,705.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,126,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
CMG stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive on CMG despite recent weakness — many brokerages still rate the name favorably, supporting demand when sentiment stabilizes. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Chipotle (CMG)
- Positive Sentiment: Company plans ~350 new restaurants in 2026 (heavy on Chipotlanes), which management expects to drive systemwide sales growth even as comps remain soft — expansion could support revenue and long-term unit economics. Can Unit Expansion Support Chipotle’s Systemwide Sales in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Industry initiatives like loyalty/rewards programs (including Chipotle’s efforts) are improving customer retention and frequency, a constructive demand tailwind over time. Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Reward Loyal Customers. It Brings Them Back.
- Neutral Sentiment: Shares are down ~28% over the past year, prompting renewed valuation debates — some see current levels as opportunity, others cite execution risk; this keeps volatility elevated. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Pricing Look Reasonable After A 27.9% One Year Decline
- Neutral Sentiment: CMG has underperformed the broader consumer cyclical sector over the past year, though many analysts still project mid-term recovery — underperformance raises sensitivity to macro and execution news. Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock: Is CMG Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent FY2025 results showed only 4.9% revenue growth, flat adjusted EPS, a 2.5% comp sales decline and margin pressure from wage inflation; management trimmed outlook — these fundamentals are a clear near-term headwind for the stock. Is Slower Comps and Rising Costs Altering The Investment Case For Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~19.6% to ~36.5M shares as of Feb. 13, increasing bearish pressure and the potential for sharper moves on negative headlines (days-to-cover ~1.5).
- Negative Sentiment: Faster-growing fast-casual peers (e.g., Cava’s recent strong growth) highlight competitive pressure and investor preference for higher-growth concepts, which can widen valuation gaps. Cava trounces fast-casual peers with 22% revenue growth
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.