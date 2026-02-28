US Bancorp DE Acquires 378,496 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 350.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,668,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $597,031,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,760.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,930,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,705.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,126,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.