Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Director Jeffrey Benjamin Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 619,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,856,100. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gold.com Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GOLD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gold.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 122.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

