US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $201.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.63. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $189.22 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $283.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded SAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

SAP Profile



SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

Further Reading

