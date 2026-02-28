Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Update

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,690 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the January 29th total of 57,556 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTCK opened at $0.10 on Friday. Davis Commodities has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Davis Commodities in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Davis Commodities to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Davis Commodities stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.44% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities, Inc is a merchant and supply chain management company specializing in agricultural commodities. Through its subsidiaries, the company sources, trades, and distributes products such as grains, oilseeds, coffee, sugar and related derivatives. Davis offers end-to-end solutions that include risk management, financing, quality control and logistics services to a diverse base of growers, processors and food manufacturers.

Founded in 2019, Davis Commodities completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker DTCK in 2020.

