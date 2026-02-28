Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lowered its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,714 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $687,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,882,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AS. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.12.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.86. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

