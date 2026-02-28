AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 106 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the January 29th total of 180 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.73% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VICE stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.90. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

