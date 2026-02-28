Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Insider David Todd Stevens Sells 26,057 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) insider David Todd Stevens sold 26,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $833,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,814,176. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Todd Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, David Todd Stevens sold 40,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,408,800.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Figure Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Texas Capital raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Key Figure Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Figure Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic entry into auto lending — Figure announced a partnership with Agora Data to bring AI?driven auto finance assets onto Figure Connect and to launch a blockchain-based auto?loan platform, expanding the company beyond housing finance into a large new addressable market. Agora Data and Figure Technologies Announce Partnership

Strategic entry into auto lending — Figure announced a partnership with Agora Data to bring AI?driven auto finance assets onto Figure Connect and to launch a blockchain-based auto?loan platform, expanding the company beyond housing finance into a large new addressable market. Positive Sentiment: $200M share repurchase program — Figure authorized a $200 million buyback alongside its Q4 results, which is typically supportive of the stock by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Q4 Results & Repurchase Program

$200M share repurchase program — Figure authorized a $200 million buyback alongside its Q4 results, which is typically supportive of the stock by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Blockchain innovation milestone — Figure and BitGo completed what they call the first fully on?chain equity trade (issuing, trading and settling shares on?chain), underscoring Figure’s technology differentiation that supporters argue can create new revenue streams. On?Chain Equity Trade with BitGo

Blockchain innovation milestone — Figure and BitGo completed what they call the first fully on?chain equity trade (issuing, trading and settling shares on?chain), underscoring Figure’s technology differentiation that supporters argue can create new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Capital?light growth / unit economics guidance — Management outlined a capital?light strategy with an expected net take rate of ~3.5%–4%, which, if achieved, supports scalable revenue and margin story. Capital?Light Growth Strategy

Capital?light growth / unit economics guidance — Management outlined a capital?light strategy with an expected net take rate of ~3.5%–4%, which, if achieved, supports scalable revenue and margin story. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — Reports show heavy call buying volume, which can reflect short?term bullish positioning by traders and may amplify intraday moves. High Volume of Call Options

Unusual bullish options activity — Reports show heavy call buying volume, which can reflect short?term bullish positioning by traders and may amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst bullish views remain despite cuts — Some independent writeups (e.g., Seeking Alpha) reiterate buy ratings focused on expanding loan types and blockchain moat; these are opinion pieces that may influence investor sentiment but are not formal coverage changes. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Analyst bullish views remain despite cuts — Some independent writeups (e.g., Seeking Alpha) reiterate buy ratings focused on expanding loan types and blockchain moat; these are opinion pieces that may influence investor sentiment but are not formal coverage changes. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target reductions — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Needham lowered targets to $55 (from $62 and $71 respectively) today; both maintained buy/outperform ratings, but the cuts signal reduced near?term upside expectations and likely pressured the stock. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Changes

Analyst price?target reductions — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Needham lowered targets to $55 (from $62 and $71 respectively) today; both maintained buy/outperform ratings, but the cuts signal reduced near?term upside expectations and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss — Figure reported $0.06 EPS vs. $0.13 consensus (miss) and revenue $157.6M vs. $158M estimate. Revenue grew ~90.7% y/y (positive for growth story), but the EPS shortfall is a clear near?term catalyst for selling pressure. Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Further Reading

