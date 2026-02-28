RWA Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc $DEO

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Diageo by 94.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 76.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of DEO opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

