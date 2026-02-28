VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Short Interest Update

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 308 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the January 29th total of 520 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.13. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $144.91.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

