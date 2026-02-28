Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,647,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,773,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after buying an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after buying an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Street support: JPMorgan raised its price target to $325 and remains constructive, giving buy?side validation and likely contributing to bullish flows.

Promotions and LTOs driving traffic: The U.S. rollout of the "Big Arch" supersized burger and national $1 McMuffin promotions are generating buzz and should lift short?term visits and digital engagement, supporting revenue and comp trends.

Loyalty and digital momentum: Coverage highlights McDonald's rewards and app-driven promotions are improving visit frequency and ticket, a structural tailwind for margins and recurring sales.

Dividend income visibility: Management confirmed a $1.86 quarterly dividend (ex?div March 3, payable March 17), supporting demand from income?oriented investors.

Mixed analyst estimate moves from Zacks: Zacks updated numerous quarterly and FY2027/28 EPS estimates — lifting some full?year/quarter forecasts while trimming others. The net effect is ambiguous for near?term sentiment but shows analysts are actively re?modeling. (Zacks coverage also discusses value strategy sustaining traffic.)

Product novelty tests: International menu items and limited?time offers can boost visits but their incremental margin impact is uncertain; useful for short?term traffic but not a proven long?term earnings catalyst.

Insider selling: Executives disclosed sales (including a recent sale by Joe Erlinger), which can spook some investors even if part of routine diversification.

Regional ad controversy: A Ramadan ad in Germany showing empty boxes drew criticism — a reputational headline that may pressure local sentiment but is unlikely to materially affect global fundamentals.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.43, for a total value of $110,033.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,645.19. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,722 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $340.85 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.35. The company has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.57.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

